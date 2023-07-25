Napoli still packed, draw 1-1 with Spal – News

First exit of Napoli of the very titular with many shadows and some light. The friendly against Mimmo Di Carlo’s Spal ended 1-1, an excellent team that will play in the Serie C championship. In the first half Rudi Garcia fielded almost all the reserves, excluding Politano and Mario Rui, the latter forced off the field due to a slight injury. In the second half, the protagonists of last season’s scudetto sprint take to the field.





Also thanks to the adverse weather conditions (a veritable flood hit Carciato’s pitch) and the approximate athletic condition of the team, Napoli didn’t shine. In the first half, which ended 0-0, only a few ideas from Politano and a shot from Simeone, deflected by the goalkeeper, should be mentioned.





In the second half we would have expected much more from the starters whose game, however, is always harnessed by a perfectly organized Spal by Di Carlo. Napoli also nearly scored the opening goal on several occasions, with shots from Raspadori and with Kvaratskhelia hitting the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area. However, it was Spal who took the surprise lead, in the 17th minute with Puletto who converted a free kick from midfield, sending the ball into the net and surprising Meret who found himself off the posts.





The reaction of the Azzurri is bland. Osimhen fights vigorously but is well contained by the Emilian defenders. Kvaratskhelia highlights a precarious athletic condition, while Raspadori appears to be the most incisive. The draw for Garcia’s team comes in the 28th minute through Anguissa. On a pass from the left, Osimhen sent the ball through and the Cameroonian finished with a strong shot under the crossbar.





Napoli forced the plays until the end in an attempt to find the opening goal, but the task was made prohibitive both by the stubborn defense of the opponents and by the conditions of the pitch.





Tomorrow the team’s first training period ends.





The group will meet next Friday in Castel di Sangro, in Abruzzo, where the preparation will go on until 12 August. In this second phase, Napoli will play another three friendlies with foreign teams.



