YBY YAÚ (Special Envoy) The SENAD proceeded this Wednesday to dismantle at least four drug camps located in the area of ​​Yby Yaú, Concepción department. The operation represents a million-dollar blow to illicit drug trafficking.

In total, four camps were detected that were located in the vicinity of 4 hectares of drugs.

From the Senad they stated that the surface was eradicated and is equivalent to the destruction of 12 tons of marijuana.

“We coordinate actions with regional offices for a parallel combat,” the entity highlighted.

It is worth mentioning that the camp networks had an electricity generator that fed them. Fumigators, sieves and planters were also found.

We destroyed 12 tons of drugs in Yby Yaú through illicit crop eradication tasks. Works that managed to dismantle 4 narco camps in the vicinity of the canceled surfaces. We coordinate actions with regional offices for a parallel combat.🤝 pic.twitter.com/6s5KXxxNW1 — SENAD (@SENAD) April 12, 2023

comment

comment