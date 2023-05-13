NARCOS WHO TRAFFICKED COCAINE FROM PARAGUAY ARRESTED « CDE News

INTERNATIONAL (special envoy) A total of 43 search warrants are in progress in Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.

The Brazilian Federal Police began a mega operation called Helice on Thursday morning, whose objective is to dismantle a drug group that was in charge of remitting tons of cocaine from Paraguay to Brazil. So far, seven members of the criminal organization have been captured, according to the Brazilian Justice Minister, Flávio Dino.

In total, 43 search warrants are in progress and in search of at least 10 people in Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais. So far, they reported the seizure of various assets such as high-end cars and helicopters for a total value of 30 million reais.

The operation also has the cooperation of Paraguay Nacional, which is carried out in pursuit of a drug seizure in our country. In this context, agents of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) also identified one of the investigated who has established residence in our country, according to the investigators.

The procedure is the result of two years of investigation into this criminal organization, during which time 2,750 kg of cocaine, nine helicopters and a truck that was used to transport the drug from Paraguay were seized.

Victim of plane crash in Yvy Yaú would be linked to the drug group

Investigators raided three houses belonging to Brazilian youth Ismael Birkner Dos Santos (23), who died last February after a helicopter crash in Colonia Paso Hũ in the district of Yby Yaú, Concepción department. During the plane crash also died the young Paraguayan Ismael Diego Arlindo Domínguez Cardozo (20).

