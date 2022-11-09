The announcement comes directly from the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella. The 24 bronze statues discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, in Tuscany, will be restored in Florence, at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure.

Just over 24 hours have passed since the extraordinary archaeological discovery made in the province of Siena and here the mayor reveals through his social channels where the bronze statues will be restored. That of San Casciano “is an extraordinary discovery. I am proud and happy to have learned that the statues will be restored right in Florence, at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure. An extraordinary opportunity for our city as it was with the Riace Bronzes ”.