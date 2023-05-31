Nariño: 10 ‘coca’ laboratories of the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ are destroyed

During the development of fluvial registration and control operations carried out by Colombian Navy troops in the rivers of the department of Nariño, 10 illegal laboratories for the processing of coca base paste and cocaine hydrochloride were located and destroyed.

Guided by military intelligence information, units of the Marine Infantry Brigade No.4 reached the rural areas of the municipalities of Tumaco, Mosquera, Olaya Herrera and Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé – Nariño, locating eight base paste processing infrastructures of coca and two infrastructures for the processing of cocaine hydrochloride.

Inside these illegal infrastructures, 105 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride were found according to the Approved Preliminary Identification Test – PIPH, 657 kilos of coca paste and about four tons of processed coca leaf. Likewise, around 5,500 kilograms of solid inputs for the production of base paste were found, including dry coca leaves, cement, lime, activated carbon, sodium sulfate, and more than 8,500 gallons of liquid coca base, ACPM , gasoline, acetone, thinner and ammonia.

Finally, war material, instruments for the manufacture of cocaine hydrochloride, two craft boats, communications equipment, food and kitchen utensils were found.

This material, which would belong to the Residual Organized Armed Groups, “Segunda Marquetalia” and “Comando Coordinador de Occidente”, was destroyed in a controlled manner in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, complying with the protocols established for this type of procedure.

With these operations, the finances of the organizations dedicated to drug trafficking in the Colombian Pacific were affected by more than two billion pesos.

The Colombian Navy will continue to carry out river operations that make it possible to forcefully counteract and affect the illicit income of all illegal organizations, and in turn strengthen the security and tranquility of the inhabitants of the Nariño Pacific.