Nariño has the most computer-savvy children, according to Fedesoft

With an average of 13.7, the department of Nariño was in 2022 the one that obtained the best result in the international test that measures computational thinking skills in children and young people between the ages of 5 and 19, called Bebras.

This balance was disclosed by the Colombian Federation of the Software and Information Technology Industry, Fedesoft, a union that promoted this initiative so that it could be applied in the country. In its 2022 version, Bebras had the participation of 8,419 students from 14 departments.

The results of the application of this test in Colombia in 2022, yielded a national average of 6.2 on a scale of 0 to 15. According to Ximena Dukepresident of Fedesoft, the results of Nariño deserve a more detailed analysis to find out what is happening within the department in relation to children’s access to STEM training (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, for its acronym in English). ).

“Understanding this will allow us to continue implementing new strategies to strengthen this education throughout the country”, stressed the president of Fedesoft. Among the departments that obtained the best results in 2022 are Santander, with 7.22, and Bogotá, as the Capital District, with 6.7 points.

For his part, Valle del Cauca was the department with the highest participation in the tests with 1,279 participating students. The test measured five fundamental pillars of computational thinking, which were: abstraction, algorithmic thinking, decomposition, evaluation, and pattern recognition.

In Duque’s opinion, figures like these motivate Fedesoft to continue promoting STEM education from childhood in the country through the FuturoSTEM campaign. That is why Through initiatives such as Bebras, an international challenge that is applied in Colombia to children between the ages of 5 and 19, we promote computational thinking skills. Bebras Colombia has been promoted through a network of allies who coordinate and contribute their expertise in the different stages of this initiative.

For last year’s version, the group was made up of: Fedesoft as membership administrator; REDIS, the Network of Systems Engineering and related programs; EasyThink, research group; Educational and Technological Resources and Support: Institución Universitaria Salazar y Herrera – IUSH Another initiative promoted by the union is the National Programming Contest, which this year reached its seventh version; It is carried out throughout the year, where student teams propose, design and implement technology-based project solutions to real problems specific to each region, thus establishing a natural scenario for the meeting between market needs, student initiatives, problems of the environment or the community and the future residents of the IT industry.

It is worth telling that this Contest for six consecutive years has been approaching and developing skills in projects and Information Technology (IT) to students in grades 9, 10 and 11 of public and private schools in the Colombian territory”, adds Duque. In 2022, it had 439 schools registered nationwide, trained more than 1,200 students and teachers in technological skills, and had more than 640 women participating in the contest.

At the same time, It had 105 pre-finalist project ideas nationwide, 10 finalist projects from the departments of Antioquia, Cauca, Cundinamarca, Atlántico, Nariño and Santander. For all of the aforementioned, Fedesoft calls on the Ministry of Education to continue promoting STEM education in Colombian schools and thus encourage children and young people to be interested in IT and increase their computational thinking skills because the country average is very low.

About Fedesoft The Colombian Federation of the Software Industry and Related Information Technologies is a trade union organization with 30 years of trajectory that works for the strengthening of the national software industry, so that it is competitive and successful in the international environment.