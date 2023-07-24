NARNI. LE VIE DEL CINEMA 29 – From 31 July to 5 August

From 31 July to 5 August 2023 the city of Narni (TR) will host the 29th edition of Narni. Le vie del cinema, the review of restored cinema, directed by Giuliano Montaldo and Alberto Crespi and organized on the initiative of the Municipality of Narni with the collaboration of the Fondazione Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia – Cineteca Nazionale and with the International School of Comics in Rome.

Also this edition will offer a rich selection of recently recovered films projected every evening starting at 21.00 on the big screen set up in the “Bruno Donatelli” public park in Narni, with free admission.

Narni. Le vie del cinema is the “dean” of festivals dedicated to the memory of cinema. Restored cinema is art, science, history, memory. Narni. Le vie del cinema synthesizes these disciplines proposing again this year classics of Italian cinema restored by the Experimental Center of Cinematography – National Film Library and the Bologna Film Library. Therefore, the work of preserving a collective memory continues and the journey through the history of Italy told in the films continues. Ideally we start again from the 2021 and 2022 editions. In 2021 the centenary of Nino Manfredi was celebrated, in 2022 his first feature film as a director was re-proposed, Per grace received, also partly shot in the Narni area. This year his first real direction will be presented: the short film The Adventure of a Soldier (episode of the collective film L’amore difficile, 1962). This splendid work, almost totally devoid of dialogue, also serves to celebrate an important centenary: Italo Calvino was born in 1923, and The Adventure of a Soldier is based on a story by him. Again to commemorate the fertile relationship between Calvino and cinema, Renzo and Luciana will be screened, one of the episodes of the film Boccaccio 70 (1962) directed by Mario Monicelli, based on Calvino’s story The Adventure of Two Married. The rest of the program of this next edition of Narni. Le vide de cinema will be dedicated to a recent film, but already in need of restoration, such as Il ladro di bambini (1992), which will be presented by director Gianni Amelio. The other titles will allow us to revisit some genre films, therefore linked to a great tradition of our popular cinema: the thriller Milan caliber 9 (Fernando Di Leo, 1972) and the comedies The mad desire (Luciano Salce, 1970), Sogni d’oro (Nanni Moretti, 1981) and Teresa la ladra (Carlo Di Palma, 1973) to pay homage to the great Monica Vitti.

The journey of Narni. The ways of cinema in the history and culture of the 20th century continues.

All the films presented in this edition have been restored by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale

except for “The Thief of Children” whose restoration was supervised by the Cineteca di Bologna

It kicks off on Monday 31 July with the film Milan caliber 9 (Fernando Di Leo, 1972) presented by the director and documentary filmmaker Deborah Farina, who dedicated the film Down by Di Leo to Fernando Di Leo and Emanuela Moschin, daughter of Gastone Moschin and actress.

On Tuesday 1 August for the evening dedicated to the centenary of Italo Calvino, Renzo and Luciana, one of the episodes from the film Boccaccio 70 (Mario Monicelli, 1962) and The Adventure of a Soldier, one of the episodes taken from the film L’amore difficile and directed by Nino Manfredi, will be screened; the director Duccio Chiarini, who is making a documentary about Calvino, and the actor and director Valerio Mastandrea will take the stage in Narni to present them.

Wednesday, August 2 will be screened the film The mad desire (Luciano Salce, 1970) presented by the son of the director Emanuele Salce, actor and playwright and Andrea Pergolari, scholar of the works of the author of the film.

Sogni d’oro (Nanni Moretti, 1981) will be screened on Thursday 3 August, presented by the professor of cinema at the University of Rome Tre Christian Uva and by the restoration manager of the National Film Library Sergio Bruno.

On Friday 4 August the director Gianni Amelio will present his film The Thief of Children (1992), while on Saturday 5 July Teresa la ladra (Carlo Di Palma, 1973) will be screened.

The parallel review to the classic selection of restored films will propose every evening on the big screen starting at 21.00, in a side wing of the “Donatelli” public park, a selection of animated films dedicated to children. Will be proposed: Coco by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina; Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan’s Spirit; Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee’s Frozen II; Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney’s Pets; Oceania by Ron Clements and John Musker; Tim Burton’s Dumbo.

This year the organization of Narni. Le vie del cinema has created an exhibition dedicated to respect for the environment and the active promotion of eco-sustainability. It is for this reason that in May 2023 it obtained a certificate attesting to the commitment sustained in this sense: the criteria underlying the event have the idea of ​​environmental sustainability as a fixed point, creating the least possible environmental impact, promoting the use of a naturalistic park. A series of measures will be adopted, including: use of removable and reusable steel structures; electrical systems set up ad hoc and removable at the end of the event and reusable from year to year; to convey the review, the use of printed paper will be reduced to a minimum, and only and exclusively for needs related to the need for institutional communication. Instead of paper, we work with digital invitations, event apps, QR codes, online diaries. In addition, new trees are planted every year in the venue of the exhibition to eliminate the few carbon dioxide emissions produced.

Slow mobility is promoted to reach the venues of the event and the use of recyclable and biodegradable plates, glasses and cutlery at the refreshment point, which will offer local products for the purpose of promoting local companies and therefore with minimal impact due to transport.

This year, for the second consecutive year, the collaboration between the International School of Comics in Rome and the Le Vie del Cinema review continues.

The International School of Comics, leader in the graphic and visual arts training sector, offers its students every year training activities that offer the possibility of relating to projects for external clients. For boys and girls, these are important experiences of personal and professional growth to which the School pays particular attention.

With this aim, the idea of ​​collaborating with Le Vie del Cinema was born, an event that since 1995 has been trying to promote cinema and raise public awareness of the use of films that have made the history of Italian cinema, proposed in a restored version.

The involvement in this project concerned the third year classes of the Illustration and Graphic Design courses which, under the coordination of the responsible professors Sandro Mattioli and Franco Marconi, developed the communication strategy for the event.

The boys and girls worked together to create the graphic layout of this edition of the event, producing a series of related materials that will be used to publicize the event and enrich its visual layout.

The end result includes a series of original illustrations, from the artistic reworkings of the posters of the 6 films scheduled to the portrait of the directors, which will be exhibited in the place where the event will take place, and the coordinated graphic material, designed for impactful and effective communication.

The works produced by the students of the Scuola Comics will also be included in the official catalog of Le Vie del Cinema which is proposed annually to document the event.

It is therefore an important opportunity for aspiring designers, male and female artists to offer their professionalism, to gain real experience in the field and showcase their talent.

The expressive languages ​​of cinema, drawing and design come together for a unique project, which has the merit of investing in the creativity of young professionals, linking their training to the history of great Italian cinematography.