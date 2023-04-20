Naruto: Tsunade cosplay by Alina Becker shows the vice of the Hokage

Naruto is one of the most popular manga of the last decades, also thanks to its sequel, Boruto, which tells the stories of the new generation of ninja of the Leaf Village. However the cast of the original work is still in the hearts of fans, as it proves to us Alina Becker with his Tsunade cosplay.

Tsunade really doesn’t need much introduction. He is one of the best known and strongest ninja in the Naruto universe due to his superhuman strength and exceptional skills as a doctor. Throughout the story he will assume the role of the fifth Hokage, leading the Leaf Village during various crises, such as the attack of Pain and the Fourth Ninja World War.

The cosplay made by Aline Becker is practically perfect. Costume and hairstyle have been faithfully recreated and the Japanese-themed set design is also particularly apt. In the shot below we see the model relaxing with a bottle of liquor in her hand, a clear reference to the Fifth Hokage’s addiction to alcohol.

