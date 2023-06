In two days the time has come: The 63rd Narcissus Festival will take place in Bad Aussee. An event that generates a lot of added value in the region. According to Rudolf Grill, chairman of the Narcissus Festival Association, there are 1.5 million. Most of it in tourism and trade. “What many people don’t realize is that those who are not directly involved in the festival are also affected in a positive way,” says Christian Hollinger, Regional Office Manager at the Chamber of Commerce.