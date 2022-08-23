Home News Nas controls in Lignano, two wellness centers closed
Nas controls in Lignano, two wellness centers closed

Nas controls in Lignano, two wellness centers closed

The Carabinieri Station of Lignano Sabbiadoro, as early as June, was reinforced with soldiers sent by the Provincial Command of Udine, to which those assigned by the General Command of the Arma were added in July, to continue to be a safe point of a reference also for the many tourists, Italian and foreign, who have chosen the Lignano coast for their summer holidays.

33 public establishments were audited with the consequent ascertainment of 9 violations, of which 5 of criminal relevance and 4 of an administrative nature for violations of the relevant regulations. Two wellness centers were closed, as ordered by the Municipality of Lignano, following the checks carried out last week by the Antisophistication and Health Carabinieri Unit of Udine and which highlighted, against the owners, the failure to submit the certified notification of the start of activities for the retail sale of foodstuffs activated inside.

As part of the services carried out together with the other police forces, in August the carabinieri guaranteed over 250 patrol services during which they checked 1,000 vehicles and identified more than 2,000 people: 43 violations of the code were detected. of the road and, among these, there were 11 tests for driving under the influence of alcohol and 4 for driving under the influence of drugs. In these cases the drivers were reported. A total of 190 driving license points were reduced.

The carabinieri also identified and deferred to a state of freedom a young couple from Padua who, in a commercial establishment, had removed a backpack containing cash and an i-pad owned by the operator, recovering and returning the entire stolen goods.

Finally, the military arrested a 33-year-old Albanian citizen, already known to the police, who, already expelled from the national territory on 4 June last, had illegally returned to Italy.

