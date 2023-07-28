NASA and US military to launch a nuclear-powered vehicle » Science News

Nuclear engines could significantly shorten the times of manned flights to other planets, such as Mars, as well as reduce fuel consumption.

The Lockheed Martin company has announced this Wednesday to have obtained a contract from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a spacecraft to demonstrate nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) systems for exploration and national defense purposes. NTP engines use nuclear fission (splitting of atoms) for energy, just like nuclear reactors used on Earth to generate electricity. Second DARPAnuclear propulsion can provide 10,000 times the thrust of electric propulsion, with two to five times the efficiency of chemical propulsion in space. The use of this technology could shorten the times of manned flights to other planets, such as Mars, as there would be lower fuel costs due to greater efficiency. This would mean that nuclear-powered spacecraft could carry larger payloads than chemical-powered rockets. In the case of the new experimental prototype, it will be designed and built under the program called Demonstration Rocket for Cislunar Agile Operations (DRACO), which is a collaboration between DARPA and NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

The first demonstration of the spacecraft with the nuclear heat engine will take place no later than 2027. The rocket will be launched by the US Space Force, but Lockheed Martin’s vice president of lunar exploration campaigns, Kirk Shireman, noted that the test could be carried out “in late 2025 or early 2026“. On the other hand, Lockheed Martin has specified that the company BWX Technologies will produce the engine’s nuclear fission reactor, as well as supply the high-quality low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel. DRACO program manager at DARPA, Tabitha Dodson, explained that the deal obtained by Lockheed Martin is valued at 499 million dollars. Project costs are split evenly between NASA, responsible for the nuclear reactor, and DARPA, responsible for both spacecraft and regulatory approvals. “For our country, for our species, to further explore space, we need more efficient propulsion modificationsShireman said, noting that “increased thrust propulsion is very important“. According to the New York Times, nuclear propulsion in the space sector is not a novel idea , as the use of atomic bomb explosions to accelerate spacecraft was considered in the 1950s and 1960s as part of the Orion program, developed by the US Air Force, NASA and DARPA.