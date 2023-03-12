A has been detected asteroid the size of an Olympic swimming pool with the possibility of colliding with the planet Tierra in about 23 years.

Humanity’s ability to peer into the far reaches of space is turning out to be quite astonishing when we consider the amazing things we’ve been able to see.

thanks to the telescope James Webb we’ve discovered galaxies that technically shouldn’t exist, but somehow do, and we’ve witnessed a supermassive black hole devour a star by twisting it into a donut shape.

Even the mysterious signals from nine billion light-years aren’t comparable to our ability to detect and identify them, so barring a sudden alien invasion, I think we’re pretty safe at this space thing.

However, a constant concern is that of all the things hurtling through space, one of them could be heading straight for us, poised to cause catastrophic damage to our planet and our way of life.

According to NASAcould hit our planet in 2046, that is, within 23 years.

Fortunately, this asteroid heading our way isn’t exactly the nine-mile-wide monstrosity that wiped out the dinosaurs, as it appears to be the size of a swimming pool.

Fortunately, the European Space Agency estimates that the chances of it hitting us are one in 625, while other experts attribute a similar probability to it.

If it did hit us, the probable impact date would be February 14, Valentine’s Day, but that’s incredibly unlikely to happen.

Of all the space objects we monitor, all but one have a score of zero on the Torino scale (used to assess the risk of something hitting Earth), while this asteroid has a score of one.

To be understood, that means it’s “extremely unlikely, without cause for public attention or concern,” so nothing to worry about.

Even if this swimming pool-sized asteroid is heading straight for us and hits Earth, there’s nothing to worry about.

The NASA He has plans in case an asteroid collides with our planet, and he thinks he has the knowledge to deflect the asteroid heading our way.

Last September, the NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which involved crashing a spacecraft into a chunk of rock in space and successfully knocking it off course.

The space agency has stated that it is now confident in its ability to prevent a potentially deadly asteroid from hitting us and sending us down the path of the dinosaurs.

That’s it, there’s nothing to worry about.

