NASA: Submit Your Name to Jupiter’s Moon! | Science | .a week

as part of the “Message in a Bottle” campaign, names received before 11:59 p.m. December 31, 2023, microchipped along with the poem “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europe” written by poet and US Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

You can add your name, read the poem and listen to Ada Limón recite it in an animated video at the following link:

https://go.nasa.gov/MessageInABottle

The site also allows participants to create and download a customizable memento – an illustration of their name on the bottle link against a depiction of Europa and Jupiter – to commemorate the experience. NASA also encourages participants to share their enthusiasm on social media using the hashtag #SendYourName.

“‘Message in a Bottle’ is a convergence of science, art and technology, and we are thrilled to share with the world the opportunity to be a part of the Europa Clipper journey,” said Nicola Fox, NASA’s deputy administrator for science missions. “I love the idea of ​​our names traveling across our solar system aboard a radiation-proof spacecraft trying to uncover the secrets of Jupiter’s frozen moon.”

The “Message in a Bottle” campaign is similar to other NASA projects that have allowed tens of millions of people to send their names aboard Artemis I and several space probes to Mars. It draws on the agency’s long tradition of sending inspiring messages aboard spacecraft that have explored our solar system and space beyond. In the spirit of Voyager’s Golden Record, which contains a time capsule of sounds and images to convey the diversity of life and culture on Earth, the program aims to spark the imagination of people around the world.

“Inspiration is what drove the people who developed this flagship, who hand-built the largest spacecraft NASA has sent to explore the solar system. It’s what drives humanity to ask the big questions that this mission will contribute to,” said Laurie Leshin, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which is leading Europa Clipper development. “Inspiration accompanies every single name that makes its way to Europe.”

The Europa Clipper is currently being assembled at JPL. Set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the probe will fly 2.6 billion kilometers to reach the Jupiter system, where it will arrive in 2030. During its orbit around Jupiter, it will fly past its moon Europa about 50 times, traveling another 800,000 kilometers. during which a suite of scientific instruments will collect data on the subsurface ocean, ice crust and lunar atmosphere.

NASAAn artist’s rendering of the Europa Clipper mission

In January, Ada Limón visited JPL to tour the spacecraft and learn more about the mission. She was appointed the 24th US Poet Laureate by the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, in 2022 and re-appointed to a second two-year term in April 2023. Limón was born in Sonoma, California and has Mexican ancestry. She is the author of several poetry collections, including “The Hurting Kind” and “The Carrying,” which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry.

The Library of Congress Center for Poetry and Literature is home to the office of US Poet Laureate, a position that has existed since 1937. The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world offering access to literary and other works of art, as well as the official records of the United States of America—and extensive materials from all over the world – on site and online. It is the main research department of the US Congress and the seat of the US Copyright Office.

more about the mission

The main scientific goal of the Europa Clipper is to find out if there are places under the surface of the moon Europa that could support life. The mission’s three main science goals are to understand the nature of the icy crust on the surface and the ocean beneath it, along with the composition and geology of the Moon. The mission’s detailed exploration of Europa will help scientists better understand the astrobiological potential of habitable worlds beyond our planet.

JPL, managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, is leading development of the Europa Clipper mission in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. APL designed the spacecraft’s main body in collaboration with JPL and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama performs program management for the Europa Clipper mission.

You can find more information about the mission at this link: https://www.nasa.gov/europa

