According to NASA, the ozone hole reached its maximum size (26.4 million square kilometers) on October 5, the largest since 2015. According to scientists, due to colder-than-normal temperatures in the southern polar regions , from 12 to 20 kilometers high, where the ozone hole is located, the conditions have stimulated the presence of chlorine-based chemicals that destroy ozone. “But – the US explain – the general trend is towards improvement”.

“This year it got a bit worse because it was a bit colder,” he said Paul Newman, chief scientist of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who follows ozone depletion. “All the data says that ozone is on the mend.” American scientists explain: this peak depends on a contingent factor, namely the low temperatures at high altitudes. This year, significantly lower than normal temperatures were recorded in the stratosphere above the Antarctic region, at altitudes between 12 and 20 km. That is to say in correspondence with the ozonosphere, the belt in which the ozone layer is located that shields the planet from ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. In this context, clouds are formed that enhance the action of chlorine-based chemicals and bromine, present in the atmosphere and known for their negative effects on ozone.

Cloud of methane on the Baltic, the path is studied: possible arrival also in Italy by Elena Dusi

September 30, 2022



NASA’s reassurance comes despite other recent data pushing in the opposite direction. In fact, in 2020 and 2021, the ozone hole was the longest since 1979, when the surveys began. However, the Montreal Protocol banning ozone-depleting substances, such as chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons, is paying off, the quantities of these compounds produced and released into the atmosphere are shrinking year after year. Chlorine levels have dropped nearly 30 percent from their peak 20 years ago, Newman said. If these cold temperatures had occurred at the 2000 chlorine levels “it would have been a very very big hole, much, much bigger than it is now,” Newman says.

Just looking at the maximum size of the ozone hole, especially in October, can be misleading, MIT lead scientist Susan Solomon said. “Ozone depletion starts later and takes longer to reach the maximum hole and the holes are typically shallower” in September, which is the key month to observe ozone recovery, not October, Solomon reiterated.