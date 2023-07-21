NASA Warns Heat Waves Will Persist Unless Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cease

NASA Warns Heat Wave Will Continue Unless Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cease

The United States space agency, NASA, delivered a stern warning this Thursday, emphasizing that the ongoing heat wave witnessed around the world is expected to persist unless urgent actions are taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, stated during a news conference, “For the past four decades there has been an increase in temperatures every decade. This past June was the warmest June on record, and we anticipate that July will probably be the hottest July ever.” Schmidt further emphasized that controlling the situation is entirely within human hands, adding, “We think it will continue because we continue to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and until we stop doing so, temperatures will continue to rise.”

Schmidt dismissed the notion that the El Niño meteorological phenomenon alone could account for the current heat wave spreading across several regions. He stated, “We’re seeing widespread heat pretty much everywhere, especially in the oceans, where for months we’ve seen record sea surface temperatures, even outside the tropics, and we anticipate that it will continue.”

To the alarm of many, Schmidt revealed that this trend increases the likelihood of breaking temperature records in the coming years. “My calculations suggest that there is a 50% chance that 2023 will be the hottest year to date. Others suggest that there is more of an 80% chance. And we think that 2024 will be even warmer,” he predicted.

Carlos Del Castillo, head of the Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, echoed Schmidt’s concerns, stating that heat waves are not limited to land surfaces but also significantly affect the oceans. Del Castillo warned, “The problems with ocean temperatures do not stay in the ocean: they affect everywhere. Increases in ocean temperatures cause more extreme weather events and torrential rains in coastal areas.”

The press conference, convened by NASA, aimed to address recent extreme weather events while highlighting the agency’s research and data-driven climate solutions, aided by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Bill Nelson, the director of NASA, emphasized the agency’s pivotal role, stating, “NASA is thought to be a space agency or an aeronautical research agency, but it is also a climate agency. We have 25 satellites up there that provide information in real time.”

With the dire warnings from NASA, it becomes increasingly clear that immediate and substantial actions are required to mitigate the climate crisis. Failure to do so will lead to irreversible consequences, exacerbating extreme weather events and impacting coastal regions across the globe.

