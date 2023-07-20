NASAMS systems and ‘suicide drones’: What is included in the new US aid package to kyiv?

«Arsenals [estadounidenses] They are empty, the supplies are empty, the treasury is empty, the lines are dwindling, our country has been totally humiliated,” former President Donald Trump criticized.

The United States will allocate a new military assistance package to Ukraine valued at $1.3 billion, which includes “critical air defense capabilities and munitions,” the Department of Defense said.

Aid allocated under the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative includes four NASAMS anti-aircraft systems with ammunition, 152mm artillery ammunition, demining equipment, TOW missiles, Phoenix Ghost drones and Switchblade marauders, 150 tankers, 165 auxiliary vehicles, port security equipment and secure communications tactical systems.

Among the weapons Washington plans to supply are Vampire air defense systems, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two US officials.

In addition, kyiv will get a significant number of anti-drone systems made by Australian company DroneShield, along with radar, sensors and analysis systems, one of the officials said.

According to Reuters, the delivery of the new military assistance package depends on the availability and production time. The content and value could also change until the official announcement.

More assistance while “arsenals are empty”

The new aid adds to the recent and controversial announcement by the US President Joe Biden’s Administration about the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev which, once launched, open up in mid-air, spreading many mini-bombs over a wide area.

Critics argue that when these submunitions are dispersed, they can maim and kill civilians, compounded by the risk associated with unexploded projectiles, which represent a danger for years. According to humanitarian groups, a fifth or more of these bombs may detonate if they are disturbed or managed years after being released.

«29 months later the arsenals are emptythe supplies are empty, the treasury is empty, the ranks are dwindling, our country has been utterly humiliated and we have a corrupt president and compromised, the corrupt Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III“Former US President Donald Trump said in a campaign video released on Tuesday, referring to the stockpiles of weapons sent to kyiv since the start of the Russian military operation.