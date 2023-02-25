For the first time, astronomers have spotted evidence of a pair of dwarf galaxies with giant black holes on a collision course with each other.

The first pair of merging dwarf galaxies is in the Abell 133 cluster, about 760 million light-years from Earth, and the other is in the Abell 1758S galaxy cluster, which is about 3.2 billion light-years away . It is hoped that these sightings and further investigations will unlock some of the secrets of the early Universe, a time when these pairs of dwarf galaxies with colliding black holes were much more common. “Astronomers have found many examples of colliding black holes in large, relatively nearby galaxies, but their searches in dwarf galaxies are far more challenging and have so far failed.says University of Alabama astrophysicist Marko Micic, who led the study. What makes these observations challenging is that the smaller sizes of these pairs of galaxies mean their fainter light signatures are harder to see. These galaxies contain stars with a total mass less than about 3 billion times that of the Sun, while our Milky Way holds the equivalent of about 60 billion Suns.

To make the discovery, the researchers combined data from multiple telescopes: X-ray results from Chandra, infrared results from WISE, and optical results from the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope. It was the X-ray data that was crucial, picking up the largest signals emitted by pairs of black holes. It seems that the merger of Abell 133 is far ahead, so much so that it has only one nickname, Mirabilis. This is after the endangered species of hummingbird known for its very long tail, a reference to the long tail observed around this pair of galaxies, caused by the collision. As for Abell 1758S, the dwarf galaxies are not merged to the same extent and given two nicknames: Elstir and Vinteuil (from the artists of Proust’s In Search of Lost Time). It appears that these galaxies and their black holes are currently connected by a bridge of stars and gas and have not merged to the same extent. “By using these systems as analogs to those of the early Universe, we can delve deeper into questions about the first galaxies, their black holes and star formation caused by collisions,” says astrophysicist Olivia Holmes of the University of Alabama. Over billions of years, these smaller, colliding galaxies are thought to have combined into the larger galaxies (including the Milky Way) that now dominate the Universe. Researchers describe them as our “galactic ancestors”. We may also be able to get clues about how our galaxy came to be and evolved to the stage it is in today. There are various inconsistencies about our home galaxy that have yet to be resolved. Now that astronomers have set their sights on these double active galactic nuclei (DAGNs), they will be able to verify that they really are what they are and glean more details about them, while our telescope and image analysis technology they keep getting better. “Subsequent observations of these two systems will allow us to study processes crucial to understanding galaxies and their black holes as newborns”says astrophysicist Jimmy Irwin of the University of Alabama. The research has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and is available for reading on the arXiv preprint server.