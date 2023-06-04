NASA’s first UFO study released » Science News

The US space agency has made the first such investigation public after a year of work on the presence of unidentified objects.

A NASA group formed last year to study what the government calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs, said at a public meeting Wednesday that there is no evidence that the UFOs are extraterrestrials, but that they need “high-quality data” for further investigation. “If I had to sum up what I believe we have learned in one line, it is that we need higher quality datapanel chair David Spergel said. The team has “several months of work ahead of himexplained Dan Evans, a senior research officer at NASA’s science unit. The experts, who relied on unclassified data sensors, indicated they encountered many of the same obstacles as their Pentagon counterparts when studying unidentified objects. “Current UFO data collection efforts are unsystematic and fragmented across multiple agencies, often using uncalibrated scientific data-gathering tools“said Spergel. Similarly, NASA has ensured that “there is no evidence that UFOs are of extraterrestrial origin”. The 16-member team, which brings together experts in fields ranging from physics to astrobiology, was formed last June to review the sightings UAP unclassified and other data collected from the civilian government and commercial sectors. The research team carried out the first survey of its kind ever conducted under the auspices of theUS space agency on a subject that the government once entrusted to the sole and secret purview of military and national security officials.

The NASA study is separate from a newly formalized Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena documented in recent years by military aviators and analyzed by US defense and intelligence officials. Parallel efforts by NASA and the Pentagon, both conducted with some semblance of public scrutiny, highlight a turning point for the government after decades of diversion, discrediting UFO or unidentified flying object sightings dating back to the 1940s. While NASA’s science mission was seen by some as promising a more open approach to a long-taboo subject by the defense establishment, the US space agency has made it known early on that it was unlikely to come to pass. hasty conclusions. “There is no evidence that the UAP are of extraterrestrial origin“, NASA explained when it announced the formation of the working group last June. In its most recent statements, the agency presented a potential new twist to the acronym UAPreferring to it as an abbreviation of “unidentified anomalous phenomena“. This suggested that sightings other than those that appeared over the air could be included. However, in announcing Wednesday’s meeting, NASA said the space agency defines UFOs as “such as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aerial or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective“. US defense officials said the Pentagon’s recent push to investigate such sightings has led to hundreds of new reports being examined, though most remain classified as unexplained. The head of the Pentagon’s new All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life has not been ruled out, but that no sightings have yielded evidence of extraterrestrial origins.