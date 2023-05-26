Nascent Biotech Regains Worldwide Rights for Pritumumab

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) (“Nascent Biotech”, “Nascent”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company whose

business is focused in therapeutic monoclonal antibody space, announced today that the Company and China based BioRay Pharmaceutical Co have mutually agreed to terminate the license agreement

entered into on March 31, 2021. Nascent gains back worldwide marketing and distribution rights previously licensed to BioRay. Management concludes with gaining back the worldwide rights, the

company is in a stronger position going forward.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of human monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections,

helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company’s lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a human monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is progressing to Phase 2

clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.