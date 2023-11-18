Nasdaq admonishes Veradigm for delays in filing financial documents From Investing.com

© Reuters.

NEW YORK – Veradigm Inc. (:MDRX), a provider of healthcare technology solutions, is under scrutiny for failure to file key financial documents, including its fiscal 2022 annual report and quarterly reports for all quarters of fiscal 2023. The company first received a notice of noncompliance on March 20, with subsequent reminders on May 18 and August 16 regarding its Form 10-K and quarterly reports. Most recently, on November 14, Veradigm was reminded of the absence of the quarterly report.

Despite these warnings, the company’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market has not been affected so far. However, Veradigm did not give a timeline for the late filings. The delay stems from an ongoing Audit Committee investigation that has revealed issues requiring remediation actions, which in turn impact the company’s ability to comply with SEC requirements.

Veradigm is actively working to resolve these issues and intends to submit reports late. The Company’s forward-looking statements suggest the possibility of additional postponements as the audit process continues, which could reveal significant deficiencies in the financial reporting framework.

As of today, after a hearing held yesterday, Veradigm is awaiting a final decision from the Nasdaq panel regarding its listing status. This comes after a series of extensions granted by Nasdaq, including a suspension of trading on September 27 and an extension until October 12 pending the Panel’s decision. The latest extension was granted on October 6 pending the outcome of the November hearing.

In its filings with the SEC, Veradigm acknowledged the risk of delisting the stock if it fails to meet Nasdaq’s compliance standards. This recognition is part of the Risk Factors segment, which highlights potential threats to the company’s stock market presence due to ongoing compliance issues. The panel’s final decision is highly anticipated, as it will determine Veradigm’s future course of action in addressing its regulatory challenges.

InvestingPro Insights

In light of the current circumstances facing Veradigm Inc., it is essential to consider some key insights from InvestingPro. In particular, InvestingPro’s tips highlight that Veradigm management has been assertively repurchasing stock and that the company has more cash than debt on its balance sheet. These factors could be seen as a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects, despite current regulatory challenges.

From a valuation perspective, the company’s strong free cash flow yield is noteworthy, according to InvestingPro Tips. However, it is important to note that analysts expect sales to decline in the current year, which may have contributed to the stock’s low volatility.

InvestingPro data reveals that Veradigm’s market capitalization is $1390 million, with a P/E ratio of 25.05 and an adjusted P/E ratio of 27.7 for the trailing twelve months as of Q3 2023. Despite a negative return on assets of -2.9% and a decline in total price return over the past year, the company’s stock is trading 63.94% of its 52-week high, indicating a certain resistance.

