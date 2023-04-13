The cooling of U.S. inflation data in March brought a ray of hope to the market. Wall Street stock market opened higher on the 12th. We expect the banking crisis will lead to a recession in the US economy, US stocks took a sharp turn in late trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended four consecutive days of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.11%, to close at 33,646.50; the S&P 500 lost 16.99 points, or 0.41%, to close at 4,091.95; the Nasdaq Composite fell 102.54 points, or 0.85%, to close at 11,929.34; The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 56.90 points, or 1.83%, to 3,052.52.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced on the 12th that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.1% in March, lower than 0.4% in February and 0.2% expected by the market, and the annual growth rate was 5%, slightly lower than the 5.2 expected by the market. %, among which, the annual growth rate of energy prices and food prices showed signs of slowing down, but the cost of accommodation continued to rise. After excluding the volatile energy and food, the monthly growth rate of the core CPI in March was 0.4, and the annual growth rate was 5.6%, slightly higher than the 5.5% growth in February, in line with market expectations.

In terms of politics and economy, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its March meeting on the 12th, which showed that after the banking crisis swept across, many officials lowered their forecasts for the peak interest rate. It is expected that the US economy will experience a mild recession this year, so many officials Emphasize the need to maintain policy flexibility.

Thomas Barkin, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, said on the 12th that the latest inflation data is still not weak enough. Through the core CPI data, it can be found that although the price pressure on energy is gradually subsiding, in order to let inflation fall to 2 % target, the Fed still has more work to do.

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, also holds the same view. She believes that inflation data is still at a high level, showing that the US economy is still strong, and the Fed needs to raise interest rates further, but the extent of interest rate hikes will depend on the bank impact of the industry crisis.

Regarding the US economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund warned on the 12th that although the US economic data was good, the labor market and consumer spending were unexpectedly strong, which caused the organization to raise its forecast for US economic growth. There is still the possibility of a hard landing for the economy.

In terms of geopolitics, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on the 12th that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit China from the 13th to the 15th. According to German media reports, one of the important topics of Baerbock’s visit to China is China, which has not been announced by the German government. It is expected that the relationship with China will be adjusted by then.

In terms of individual stocks, large technology stocks were mixed on the 12th. Amazon fell $2.09, or 2.09%, to close at $97.83; Google fell $0.90, or 0.85%, to close at $105.22; Apple fell $0.70, or 0.44%. It closed at $160.10; while Microsoft bucked the trend and rose $0.66, or 0.23%, to close at $283.49; Meta rose $0.15, or 0.07%, to close at $214.00.

In terms of ADR of Taiwan stocks, TSMC’s ADR fell 2.37 US dollars, or 2.66%, to close at 86.87 US dollars; ASE’s ADR fell 0.11 US dollars, or 1.44%, to close at 7.52 US dollars; UMC’s ADR fell 0.08 US dollars, or 0.95%, to 8.33 US dollars. receive.

