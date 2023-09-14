Nasdaq Hashdex Ether Mixed ETF Deposit Joins Crypto ETF Rush By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Nasdaq Hashdex Ether Mixed ETF Deposit Joins Crypto ETF Rush

The exchange has submitted a request to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval for the listing of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) offered by Hashdex, asset management company. This ETF is designed to include a combination of holdings in Ether spot and futures contracts in the portfolio and represents a new approach to investing in cryptocurrencies within the regulatory framework. The investment fund, called Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF, is the first Ethereum futures filing under Law 33 and is managed and supervised by Toroso Investments. Toroso Investments is registered as a commodity pool operator with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is also membro della National Futures AssociationThe current wave of crypto ETF applications has placed emphasis on whether the proposed funds intend to include futures contracts or spot assets. While the SEC has granted approval for the former, the latter have not yet been approved. It seems that fund managers are exploring an intermediate option, to test their possibilities in the regulatory landscape. The main objective of the Hashdex fund is to ensure that the shares reflect the daily fluctuations of the reference price of Ether on the Nasdaq. To achieve this objective, the fund intends to allocate assets into investments in Ether, in futures contracts traded on the CME, as well as in cash and cash equivalents. Nasdaq stated in Form 19b-4:

“Instead of holding 100% spot Ether, which could make it more susceptible to price manipulation in the market, the Fund will hold a mix of spot Ether, Ether futures contracts and cash.”

The Fund aims to reduce dependence on the spot market and address concerns about potential manipulation of unregulated Ether spot exchanges by including Ether futures contracts and cash in its holdings.

