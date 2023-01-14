FOR SPORTS / THE PYLON.

Vallenato athlete Natalia Linares will be able to receive another award at the beginning of this year, thanks to what she achieved in sports last season.

The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), organizer of the Altius awards, shared the nominees in the Promise of the Year category where the Cesarense appears.

The ceremony will take place next Wednesday, January 18, at the Compensar Grand Auditorium, in the city of Bogotá.

Linares will be competing for this award against baseball player Daniel Andres Vellojin Ramírez; boxer Angie Carolina Solano Vanegas; the cyclists Francisco Jaramillo, Jhojan Stiven Marín and Valentina Roa; the fighter Tatiana Rentería; Ingrid Segura in Weightlifting.

Also with Miguel Esteban Tovar Guiral in swimming; tennis players Miguel Tobón and Valentina Mediorreal; Ana Sofia Bermúdez in Sailing and Sofía Cuartas from Antioquia in Volleyball.

The long jump world runner-up and Bolivarian champion with a record in the under-20 and under-23 categories, will also have the chance to win another award this year by being nominated for Sportsperson of the Year 2022, an award granted by the Colombian Association of Sports journalists from Cesar (Acord).

JORGE IVAN PEÑARANDA CAMARGO / THE PYLON.