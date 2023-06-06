Home » Natalka Denysenko reported the death of Andrii Fedinchyk’s father
Natalka Denysenko reported the death of Andrii Fedinchyk’s father

Natalka Denysenko reported the death of Andrii Fedinchyk’s father

Natalka Denysenko, the star of the series “Kryposna”, who starred in the continuation of the project, spoke about grief in the family. On June 6, the father of Natalka’s husband, Andriy Fedinchyk, who is currently defending Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces, died of a serious illness.
According to the actress, they found out about the disease after Easter, when the father-in-law was admitted to the hospital. Then the man was diagnosed with an incurable disease.

“My father-in-law died today. This is a huge loss for our family. When I said that now is a difficult period, I meant exactly that, because after Easter we received the most disappointing news. It is very difficult to live, know and wait for your loved one to die. Even more difficult for my husband. The kingdom of heaven to our father”– said Denisenko.

We will remind you that Andriy Fedinchyk is fighting on the front lines.

Earlier, TV presenter Valentyna Khamayko reported the tragic news that her husband’s son, 22-year-old Ostap, died in the war.

