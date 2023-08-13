Home » Nataly Ramírez Jiménez was fired with funeral honors in Santa Marta
Nataly Ramírez Jiménez was fired with funeral honors in Santa Marta

Today, Sunday, starting at 10 in the morning, the emotional funeral rites of Nataly Ramirez Jimenez in the Gardens of Peace Cemetery.

Also read: The young Samaria Nataly Ramírez Jiménez dies in the United States.

Family and close friends gathered to say their last goodbyes to this 31-year-old Samaria, who was fired in a moving ceremony.

Nataly’s remains were received by her loved ones on Saturday, August 12. Those closest to her came together to accompany the family at this moment of farewell.

