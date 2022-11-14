Natasha Maesi, a 45-year-old journalist, born in Caserta and graduated in philosophy in Naples, is the first woman elected president of Arcigay at the XVII National Congress held in Latina. Confirmed Gabriele Piazzoni, 38 years old from Crema, as secretary. The ‘Pride in movement’ motion was approved and the anti-fascist and pacifist identity of the association reaffirmed with a unanimous vote. “I am very honored by the role in which the association invests me today and which is the result of a path that comes from afar and which involves many activists”, said Maesi, who lives in Siena where she deals with press and communication offices. .

“I will be the president of Arcigay”

“For four years, I will be the president of Arcigay. And I stress the la, to mark the profound difference between female leadership and feminist leadership. Giorgia Meloni, in breaking the glass ceiling, has ordered the cancellation of the feminine, with the consequent invisibility of women from public and political discourse, reinforcing the idea that women have value only if they look like men, become like them, appeal to masculine to be authoritative “.” Another thing is the way in which I and the other transfeminist activists of Arcigay – explains Maesi – intend to tackle genders, making them visible and traversable, disobeying gender norms and expectations, overcoming the limits of binarism. Words create meaning and imagination, they are very powerful tools that must be used responsibly. Even more so if you have a privilege or exercise a power “.

In the first place the commitment against violence

Maesi puts at the first point of the ‘to do list’ the commitment against violence suffered by women and the LGBTQIA + community because it is “a violence that in both cases has a patriarchal matrix: it affects women when they do not comply with certain expectations, just as it affects men who do not conform to the model of machismo “. Then put “the battle for the full application of Law 194 at the center, free and free abortion also affects the women of our community”. “The theme of self-determination must also be pursued immediately – continues the president of Arcigay – with the overcoming of law 164 on gender transition, the obligation to take psychological paths must be removed, and then it is necessary that the career be adopted. alias’ in the workplace, at school, in the public administration “.

The children of the rainbow families

On the children of the rainbow families, Maesi aims to have them declare children at the time of birth and not at the end of long and uncertain paths entrusted to the registry offices and to the various ‘sensitivities’ of the mayors. “Arcigay comes out of this appointment as a strong and strong-willed, compact, cohesive and combative association”, underlined Piazzoni. “We are going through a complicated time – he continued -, in many ways hostile. But we feel ready and ready to go through this time without fear. Already tomorrow we are working to guarantee LGBTQ people support and representation, to relaunch the battles for the full equality of everyone and everyone, for a policy that removes obstacles and fills the void that this country suffers in terms of human, civil and social rights “.

Congratulations to Natascia Maesi, “first woman to be elected national president of Arcigay” were expressed by the deputy dem Laura Boldrini. “I will strive – adds the former president of the Chamber – to ensure that the programmatic platform developed by the LGBTQIA + associations is brought to the attention of Parliament. For a more equitable society, which respects the rights of all and all”.