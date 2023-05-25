Home » Nation will never forget attacks on military installations: Shahbaz Sharif
Nation will never forget attacks on military installations: Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif while speaking on the occasion of attending the Martyrs’ Memorial said that martyrs and pilgrims were desecrated due to the seduction of a leader.

He visited the martyrs’ memorial on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day and while talking said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the integrity of the country. Due to the sacrifices of the martyrs, Pakistan is in safe hands today. I salute the great mothers of martyrs and their children. He further said that those who insulted martyrs are criminals of the nation.

Martyrs’ children became orphans but millions of children of the country were saved from becoming orphans. The nation will never forget the attacks on military installations. will

