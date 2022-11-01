On the 30th, the reporter learned from the Nan’an Municipal Finance Bureau that the post-examination review of the 2022 National Accounting Professional and Technical Intermediate Qualification Examination is about to begin.

It is reported that the post-examination qualification on-site audit targets are candidates who have passed the intermediate three subject examinations for two consecutive years from 2021 to 2022, and the three subject examination scores have reached 60 points or more at the same time (including 60 points).

According to statistics, there are 109 candidates who meet the audit qualifications at the Nan’an on-site audit site. The review time is from October 31st to November 4th, 2022 (9:00am-11:30am, 2:30pm-5:00pm). The auditing place is the Accounting Section, 2nd Floor, Nan’an Finance Bureau, No. 17, Ximeipu South Road, Nan’an City (contact number: 0595-86382545).

The staff reminds that candidates need to bring relevant materials for post-examination qualification review within the specified time. If candidates fail to participate in the post-exam qualification review within the specified time or do not meet the relevant registration requirements, the results of all subjects in a single test will be invalidated. . (Correspondent Chen Mingzhen, reporter Chen Liangliang)

Original title: National Accounting Professional and Technical Intermediate Qualification Examination Nan’an on-site audit point will conduct post-exam audit from today

