National affairs and family affairs in the examination papers closely follow the theme of the times

News from our newspaper (Reporter Niu Weikun and Li Qiyao) The “Fengyun-3 G-Star” launched in the first half of this year, the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held last month, the “micro-governance” of the Beijing community, the experimental experience of staying away from mobile phones for 100 days… Yesterday, junior high school academic level Examinations of physics, morality and the rule of law, and English are over, and state affairs and family affairs have become test questions.

“On the whole, the difficulty of the physics test paper is moderate. While based on the examination of basic knowledge, the problem situations are set around the nature, life, study and social hotspots that students are familiar with, and pay attention to the examination of students’ scientific thinking and practical ability.” Beijing Education Science Qin Xiaowen, a senior teacher at the Basic Education Teaching Research Center of the Institute, said that there are a total of 12 questions in the physical examination of scientific inquiry, accounting for more than 40 points, exceeding 50% of the total score, and the examination of the elements of scientific inquiry is flexibly infiltrated into the test questions. There are more than 20 materials in the test questions from textbooks, but innovations and changes have been made to varying degrees in terms of problem situations, problem creation, and expanded applications, which not only make candidates feel friendly, but also test their ability to use knowledge to solve problems.

The morality and rule of law test paper is full of Beijing flavor. Jiang Feng, a senior teacher at Xicheng District Education and Training Institute, said that the test paper guides students to understand the changes in Beijing and the development of the country while reading, analyzing and solving problems. For example, the 10th question is based on Beijing’s exploration of community “micro-governance” and the creation of a “capital model” for mega-city governance. It comprehensively examines the self-government system at the grassroots level and guides candidates to actively participate in democratic life and have a sense of ownership; the 11th question takes Zhongguancun The scientific and technological achievements released by the forum are the topic, showing the fruitful achievements Beijing has made in scientific and technological innovation.

English composition is still an alternative. One focuses on applied style, embodies “doing things with language”, and creates a situation where “Li Hua invites exchange students to do something meaningful for the school before graduation”; the other focuses on paragraph writing, embodies “narrative with language”, Ask Li Hua to introduce a club that he has participated in. Jiang Jingli, a senior teacher at the Basic Education Teaching Research Center of the Beijing Academy of Educational Sciences, believes that candidates for both questions have relevant backgrounds and life experiences, and both have something to say and feelings to share. From the perspective of material selection, the test questions include situations in aspects such as intellectual education, physical education, aesthetic education, labor education, my country’s scientific and technological achievements, and traditional culture.

