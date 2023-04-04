Home News National Aquatic Center lights up to raise awareness about autism
On the occasion of the celebration of World Autism Awareness Day, which was celebrated on April 2, the Chinese capital lit up the Beijing National Aquatics Center in blue.

Having successfully held competitions, the double Olympic venue, also known as the ‘Water Cube’ or the ‘Ice Cube’, has developed long-term plans to build barrier-free facilities to ensure a more accessible environment for people with disabilities. disability, in addition to promoting public welfare by making the most of the Olympic legacy. This is the thirteenth time that the venue has organized the annual “Light It Blue” event. This year’s event includes a children’s art exhibition and a charity fair to attract more people and call for more attention for children with autism. World champion curler Wang Bingyu attended the event and praised the venue’s effort to promote public welfare.

