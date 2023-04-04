Home News National Army has all its capabilities in response to the orange alert of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano
National Army has all its capabilities in response to the orange alert of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano

National Army has all its capabilities in response to the orange alert of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano

Given the recent orange alert decreed due to the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano, the Colombian National Army has taken measures to meet the needs of the populations that may be affected by the possible eruption.

In the departments of Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda, the National Army has arranged two disaster attention platoons in support of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Attention, government authorities and different relief agencies are attentive to the activity Seismic of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano.

In the village of Papayal in the municipality of Villamaría, located near the crater of the volcano, there are soldiers trained and trained in emergency care, together with relief agencies, to carry out the preventive evacuation of 40 families from the sector and respond to the calls of the authorities to locate themselves in safe places and avoid human losses.

In addition, the Army has provided yellow machinery and personnel to carry out immediate maintenance on the roads that are the community’s evacuation route, so that they can travel safely and quickly to the sites provided by the authorities.

The institution has made available a mobile station that will be in charge of informing the community of government decisions and the actions to follow during this natural emergency.

Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas Ávila, commander of the Eighth Brigade, pointed out that the Army is concentrating its efforts on the three departments of the Coffee Region; In addition, they are prepared to help the community of all the municipalities that may be affected. “We conceive prevention, preparation, education, immediate and efficient response and technological capacity,” said Vanegas.

The main objective of the National Army is to participate together with the other State institutions in mitigating the negative effects of a possible activation of Nevado del Ruíz.

