National Army opens call for young Caesarenses to become officers

The National Army, as spokesperson for the Captain Andrés Ruedadeputy officer of the General José María Córdova Military Cadet Schoolopened a call aimed at men and women of Colombian nationality, who are between 16 and 21 years old, to become National Army officers.

This call is available from this October 15th and goes until the day November 20 of this year, to begin academically on January 10, 2024.

“Our academic offer has an academic program with a double degree, where the student begins with a base degree called Military Sciences, and in addition to this, the school forces the student to study a second degree (…) this double degree is completed in only eight semesters“, indicated the captain.

Captain Andrés Rueda, delegate officer of the ‘General José María Córdova’ Military Cadet School. Photo: Courtesy.

This means that, upon completing their studies, graduates obtain the job title in Military Sciences and a complementary career that they can choose between Law, Civil Engineering, Physical Education, International Relations and Logistics Administration.

REQUIREMENTS

The call is for men y women of Colombian nationality, who have between 16 y 21 years of age, who are studying in grade 11, or who already have the title of bachelorhave the Saber 11 test certificate, even without knowing the result yet, and not register disciplinary, criminal or fiscal records with State agencies.

WHERE TO REGISTER?

For young people interested in enrolling in this call there are two options to contact the ‘General José María Córdova’ Military Cadet School: the first option is by entering the website www.esmic.edu.co; and the second option is to write, through WhatsApp or call the number 350 404 6246.

It has its main headquarters in the city of Bogotá. Photo: Courtesy

The Military School has an academic campus of 160 hectares, the main headquarters is located in the city of Bogotá, on Calle 80 with Carrera 30, it has other academic campuses in Tolemaida, Cundinamarca; and in the Páramo de Sumapaz.

WHAT DOES INCOME COST?

“The semesters are cheaper than a normal university, between 6 y 7 million. The plus of the school is that it subsidizes the student’s food, accommodation and services.”, indicated Captain Rueda.

BENEFITS

“You become a second lieutenant of the National Army, a professional in Military Sciences and in addition to that, you can become a lawyer, civil engineer, public relations specialist, international relations specialist, military physical educator or logistics administrator. The school seeks to complement that managerial academic profile What Army Officers Have”said the captain.

More news: Why are motorcycles involved in so many accidents in Cesar?

Furthermore, he indicated that studying in the Military Cadet Schoolallows a immediate employment relationship after obtaining the degree. He also assured that, for those students who stand out for academic or sports performance, they have the possibility of doing international academic mobility as a commission with countries such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Spain, South Korea, Italy, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Paraguay.

“IT IS A GOOD LIFE CHOICE”

Before finishing, the captain Rueda invited the young Caesarians to take advantage of this call to become Army officers.

The call is open to men and women of Colombian nationality, who are between 16 and 21 years old. Photo: Courtesy

“The Military School dedicated itself to finding the best version of this Vallenato community and I invite you to make this great decision. At this time, the Colombian Army has approximately between 500 and 700 officers from the Cesar department. Let’s continue with this beautiful tradition because it is a good life option”, he concluded.

By Mac W Castellar Ch

@macllar24

Share this: Facebook

X

