National Army ruled on the situation that occurred in Tame, Arauca

Through a statement, the National Army spoke about what happened in the Tame region, in Arauca, since even President Gustavo Petro mentioned actions to make the State present in this area of ​​the country, which ended up being the victim of an attack with a car loaded with explosives.

After this Friday afternoon the competent authorities spoke about the incident that occurred at an Army checkpoint, where several people were affected by the situation.

“On the afternoon of today, July 21, 2023, troops from the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 22 were carrying out checkpoint work on the road that leads from Yopal – Casanare to Tame -Arauca, Naranjitos sector,” commented the National Armyin the statement.

“Terrorist action through a white Dimax truck type vehicle, equipped with explosives. In the department of Arauca, the Organized Armed Group (GAO-r) E-10 and SE-28, and the Eastern War Front of the ELN commit crimes,” the Army wrote in its statement on the situation in Tame, Arauca.

See what the National Army said about what happened in Tame:

“As a result of this cowardly criminal action, six soldiers were affected with minor injuries, and were evacuated by air to the municipality of Tame, where they are treated by specialized medical personnel. According to the medical report, at the moment, they are out of danger.

At the scene of the events, the two occupants of the vehicle died as a result of the explosion. The urgent acts are being carried out by the SIJIN of the National Police.

He National Army rejects these criminal actions, and the respective complaints will be filed with the competent authorities for the use of unconventional means and methods of warfare, which violate the provisions of international humanitarian law and put the lives of the inhabitants of the region and our troops at risk.

Military operations for the defense of the civilian population continue to be carried out permanently, with the firm purpose of ensuring the tranquility, security and defense of the inhabitants of the Colombian Orinoquía”.

