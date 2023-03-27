The Faith in Colombia program of the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 1 together with the Combat Support and Sustainment Battalion No. 10 of the National Army, in alliance with the International Junior Chamber, trained presidents of the Community Action Boards from commune four of Valledupar on solid waste management and leadership, motivating them to protect the environment and strengthening their skills to be a good leader.

The School for Leaders was held in the auditorium of the Sacúdete park in the Ciudadela 450 Years in execution of the strategic line of community development of the Faith in Colombia program.

Erney Galván, president of the Community Action Board of the El Progreso neighborhood, stated: “These activities are important because it is a way for the community to learn how to take advantage of recyclable solid waste, since many of these end up in the trash. In addition, he highlighted the accompaniment of the Army in the way of approaching the institutional offer for the benefit of the community ”.

The community learned about the color code for the separation of solid waste according to the degree of use, the types of waste that can be recycled, among other elements that contribute to the protection and conservation of the environment.

“With this we are generating education and a culture of recycling in the community, teaching them that much of the waste we produce, whether it is paper, plastic or glass containers, can be turned into new products,” said environmental engineer Clara Zuleta, manager of Orozul Recycling. .

The training was attended by residents of the sector and the El Progreso and Villa Miriam neighborhoods, among others, who were satisfied with the support of the National Army in the development of their communities with this type of educational and training meetings.

