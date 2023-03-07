Home News National Assembly: deputies return to the hemicycle tomorrow – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

by admin
The deputies are convened this Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the headquarters of the National Assembly.

This is the resumption of work within the framework of the first ordinary session of the year. This is in accordance with the provisions of article 55 paragraph 2 of the Constitution.

It should be noted that the National Assembly meets as of right in two ordinary sessions per year. Each session lasts three months.

However, the deputies can be convened in extraordinary session by the President of the National Assembly, on a determined agenda, at the request of the President of the Republic or of the absolute majority of the deputies. She immediately separates the agenda exhausted.

Atha ASSAN

