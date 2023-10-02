National authorities will address pressing citizen insecurity in Alto Paraná

Enrique Riera, Minister of the Interior, and Carlos Humberto Benítez, Commander of the National Police, will participate in several meetings in Ciudad del Este.

Today, Monday, October 2, a series of meetings are planned between local authorities and merchants with the Minister of the Interior, Enrique Riera, and the commander of the National Police, Carlos Humberto Benítez, who will be in the area to address the issue. of the insecurity that affects the entire department of Alto Paraná, an area that in recent days has been overwhelmed by criminal acts. Local police are not finding the formula to deal with the crime wave in the area.

A private meeting is scheduled for 9 in the morning with the governor of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres, the Minister of the Interior, Enrique Riera, the vice ministers of the interior portfolio, as well as the commander of the National Police, Carlos Humberto Benitez.

Later, at 10, another meeting is planned with mayors of Alto Paraná, municipal councilors, departmental councilors and representatives of different institutions. This will also be at the headquarters of the local Government.

At noon, Riera with his entourage, as well as the head of the National Police, will have lunch with the police leadership of the tenth department. Likewise, “Landy” Torres will be present, according to the agenda prepared previously.

At 2 p.m., a meeting is scheduled with representatives of security commissions from different sectors; representatives from different unions will also be present with the minister and the commander of the Police.

On the occasion, according to the departmental authorities, they will be demanding more security for the region that in recent days has been filled with the materialization of several criminal acts, surpassing the actions of the police forces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

