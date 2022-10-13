On October 13, Lei Zhenglong, director of the Department of Communication and Prevention of the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced at the press conference of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism that recently, my country has continued to face the dual risks of the importation of overseas epidemics and the spread of local epidemics, and the epidemic has rebounded in some areas. . The epidemic situation in Xinjiang has been repeated, but it is generally under control. The epidemic situation in Inner Mongolia has improved significantly, and the number of cases has dropped significantly. The epidemic situation in Sichuan, Gansu, Shanxi and other places has been gradually controlled. The epidemic situation in Ningxia and Tibet is stable and improving, and the epidemic situation in other provinces is scattered.The current national epidemic situation is severe and complex, with many points, wide areas, and frequent occurrences. The risk of localized cluster epidemics still exists, but it is generally controllable.The National Health Commission and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have strengthened overall planning, instructing all localities to implement epidemic prevention and control measures before and after the National Day, and dispatched working groups to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control forces in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Yunnan, Shanxi, Tibet and other places. Consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet, seek truth from facts, report and publish epidemic data in a timely and objective manner, continue to strengthen epidemic prevention and control and response, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics.

(Headquarters reporter Yang Yang Shi Yingchun Gu Xiaoci)

(Yang Yang, Shi Yingchun, Gu Xiaoci)

[Editor in charge: Xu Dan]