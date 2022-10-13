Securities Times Network News , according to CCTV news , on October 13, Lei Zhenglong, director of the Department of Communication and Prevention of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated at a press conference of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism that it is necessary to continuously improve the scientific and precise level of epidemic prevention and control. All localities are required to speed up accurate flow adjustment. Epidemic prevention and control cannot be simplified, risk areas cannot be demarcated on a large scale, and “silence” cannot be used as a substitute for control. It is necessary to accurately delineate medium and high risk areas in a timely manner, take resolute and decisive control measures in a timely manner, and make dynamic adjustments according to changes in the epidemic situation. For schools, restaurants and other units outside the risk area, strengthen epidemic monitoring, resolutely avoid “one-stop closure”, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Statement: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

