National cinema is celebrated this week with projections of short films and films

With the aim of bringing the recognized films of our cinematography closer to the Paraguayan public and to publicize some of the many actions carried out by the Paraguayan National Institution of Audiovisual (INAP), from Monday 3 to Friday 7 July, the National Film Week, with screenings of short films in various cultural centers and the broadcast of national films on Paraguay TV.

In addition, its purpose is to create spaces where trainers and students in the sector can share ideas and knowledge that enrich the audiovisual industry and national film culture.

The activities will begin at 7:00 p.m., on the following days and cultural centers:

Monday, July 3, Short film programming at the German Paraguayan Cultural Institute. Address: Juan de Salazar and Espinoza 310 near Artigas Avenue

Tuesday, July 4, Programming of short films at the Juan de Salazar Cultural Center of Spain. Address: Tacuari, 745/ Herrera.

Wednesday, July 5, Central Act at the Manzana de la Rivera Cultural Center. Address: 129 Juan de Ayolas, between Paraguayan Independent and Benjamin Constant.

Thursday, July 6, Programming of short films at the Paraguayan American Cultural Center. Address: Avda. España 352 between Brazil and the United States

Friday, July 7, Short film programming and weekend. Memory Site and Cultural Center 1A Ycuá Bolaños. Address: Artigas Avenue corner Holy Trinity Avenue.

The main activity on Wednesday, July 5, will be the central act, which will be attended by the highest authority of the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC), and in which a special recognition will be held, and later the premiere of an episode of the series of short films “Art that beats” with the producer and cultural manager Aline Moscato, and later the screening of the Paraguayan documentary film “Cuchillo de Palo”, by renowned filmmaker Renate Costa, who died three years ago.

The short films in the program are productions by students of careers related to cinema and audiovisuals from the National Institute of Communication Arts and Sciences (IPAC), Columbia University, the Autonomous University, the Pacific University and the American University.

Paraguay TV: State television will broadcast during the week, starting at 10:00 p.m., the Paraguayan films that make up the INAP catalogue: Hamaca Paraguaya, La Redención, Guaraní, Cuchillo de Palo and Jubentú.

As a closing, on Friday 07 will be held, after the screening of short films, a conversation with professionals who worked on the films of the INAP catalogue: Federico Adorno, represented by Renate Acosta, for the film “Cuchillo de Palo”; Osvaldo Ortiz Faiman, Executive Producer of the film “Guaraní”; Ricardo Morínigo, Director of the film “Jubentú” and Néstor Amarilla Ojeda, screenwriter of the film “La Redención” and the screening of the film “La Redención” by Hérib Godoy.

The activities will be aimed at students, interested parties and professionals in the audiovisual sector.

