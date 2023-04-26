NATIONAL CINEMA MUSEUM OF TURIN – Sold-out with almost 20,000 admissions over the long weekend of 25 April

A sold-out weekend at the Mole Antonelliana, which closes to 20,000 visitors between Friday 21 and Tuesday 25 April 2023. For several days it was no longer possible to buy a ticket online, all the scheduled guided tours were also sold out and long queues formed to buy tickets for the National Cinema Museum that are not sold online.

“It’s wonderful to see the city so alive and full of tourists – underline Enzo Ghigo and Domenico De Gaetano, respectively president and director of the National Cinema Museum. The museum has reached its maximum available capacity, more could not enter, and on busy days the opening hours were extended until 21, in order to allow more people to visit it. Last year in 3 days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) we had over 10,000 visitors, this year in 5 days we have almost doubled. Tickets are almost sold out for the next few days, while the bridge on May 1st is already sold-out online”.