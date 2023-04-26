Home » NATIONAL CINEMA MUSEUM OF TURIN – Sold-out with almost 20,000 admissions over the long weekend of 25 April
News

NATIONAL CINEMA MUSEUM OF TURIN – Sold-out with almost 20,000 admissions over the long weekend of 25 April

by admin
NATIONAL CINEMA MUSEUM OF TURIN – Sold-out with almost 20,000 admissions over the long weekend of 25 April

A sold-out weekend at the Mole Antonelliana, which closes to 20,000 visitors between Friday 21 and Tuesday 25 April 2023. For several days it was no longer possible to buy a ticket online, all the scheduled guided tours were also sold out and long queues formed to buy tickets for the National Cinema Museum that are not sold online.

“It’s wonderful to see the city so alive and full of tourists – underline Enzo Ghigo and Domenico De Gaetano, respectively president and director of the National Cinema Museum. The museum has reached its maximum available capacity, more could not enter, and on busy days the opening hours were extended until 21, in order to allow more people to visit it. Last year in 3 days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) we had over 10,000 visitors, this year in 5 days we have almost doubled. Tickets are almost sold out for the next few days, while the bridge on May 1st is already sold-out online”.

See also  Police seize the largest arsenal of weapons in recent years

You may also like

Ilon Wikland’s previously unseen works arrived in Haapsallu

ExxonMobil will stop operating in Colombia

another bearish reversal, next support at $26,580 By...

El Salvador maintains a reduction in cases and...

Eln generates 12% of criminal activity and gangs...

There will be strong winds, cooling and sandy...

“Don’t you define yourself as an anti-communist?”

Authorities destroy drugs seized in the eastern part...

Digital future: IGF launches a consultation to collect...

Ministry of Agriculture announces delivery of Agricultural Packages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy