National College of Journalists calls on Cesar’s candidates to respect the work of communicators

This August 4th was commemorated the Day of the Journalist and Social Communicator in Colombia, a date established by Law 918 of 2004, in honor of the first publication of the Declaration of Rights, made on a day like this, but in 1794 by Antonio Nariño, precursor of independence.

As a result of this commemoration, the president of the National College of Journalists (CNP), Cesar section, María Eloísa Araújo, called on the candidates for the territorial elections and the general public to “respect and value the work of communicators within this political situation”.

According to Araújo, there are campaigns where they do not want to hire social communicators and journalists to develop the functions of these professionals, while in others “They make them do everything and they are not paid as they should be”.

ABOUT THE CNP CESAR

The National College of Journalists is a national association that has existed for decades, but was formed in November 2022 in the department of Cesar with the participation of broadcasters, writers, photojournalists, among other communications connoisseurs.

The CNP leader also rejected the intentions of some candidates to curtail press freedom when reporting on the moves in this campaign.

He also said that there are cases of press conferences in which, despite the fact that journalists are the main ones summoned, they do not have suitable spaces to formulate their questions due to the occupation of the premises by political sympathizers.

“The press conferences have turned them into a committee of applause and that should not be, whoever calls the press conference is going to make an important announcement, but they invite the fans so that the place looks full, in that sense too We ask respect for the campaigns”, pointed out.

TWO COMMEMORATIONS

The first date on which the work of the journalist is exalted is February 9, based on what would be the first newspaper in the country’s capital: Papel Periódico de la Ciudad de Santafé de Bogotá, according to some historians, the which was directed by the Cuban essayist and poet Manuel del Socorro Rodríguez de la Victoria.

