The measure will benefit political forces that wish to participate in the process on their own initiative.

This Monday the National Primary Commission approved a format for the collection of companies in support of candidates who wish to enter the process on their own initiative.

The format for collecting the rubrics will be sent to all civil society organizations and pre-candidates that have expressed to the commission their desire to participate in the aforementioned event.

The National Primary Commission approved the format for the collection of signatures in support of the candidates who aspire to participate in the Primary Election on October 22. Download the form form and the filling instructions here ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/eakRBNORja pic.twitter.com/w4PTAUf6mD — VE National Primary Commission (@cnprimariave) March 27, 2023

