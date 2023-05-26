Solomon Garcia Cordoba.

BY: Solomon Garcia Cordoba. May 25, 2023.

On May 19, 20 and 21, the National Convention of Lions Clubs of Colombia was held in the city of Bogotá, with the assistance of 600 members between men and women from different professional disciplines. There was also the assistance of the LEO Clubs, made up of young people between 13 and 28 years of age in which the LEO decides to continue or not as a Lion member.

In this event, the different reports of the activities and efforts carried out by the president of the Council of Governors (as), the district governors, the prosecutor; Recognitions were given to the outstanding lions in the different categories of Lionism, all directed towards the organization’s raison d’être, which is: “service”. That is why our slogan is “WE SERVE”.

Also at the convention, the president of the Council of Governors is elected, the highest authority of Leonism in Colombia, known as District F, made up of 4 districts as follows: District F1 (DF-1) to which the departments of Valle del Cauca, Nariño, and Cauca belong. , Risaralda and Caldas; District F2 (DF-2) made up of Chocó, Antioquia, Sucre, Córdoba, Bolívar, San Andrés and Atlántico; District F3 (DF-3) that includes the departments of Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Tolima, Huila, Meta, Guaviare, Casanare and Vaupés; District F4 (DF.4) to which the departments of Magdalena, Guajira, Santander del Norte, Santander del Sur, Cesar and Arauca belong.

The new president of the Council of Governors belongs to District F3, a civil engineer from Villavicencio, his mandate is for one year, the lion period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

It was attended by International Director Pedro Botello Ortiz, Mexican, representing the prudent international Briam Sheehan who is based in China. It should be noted that every year the international president is also elected, who is chosen by the International Directors of the lions world and decides which country it is their turn.

The Sympathy Girl was also chosen within a reign organized by the LEOs of the 4 Districts; this year he won the District F3 Likeability Girl.

The Convention ended on Sunday the 21st with a special dinner and the closing dance in the Simón Bolívar Hall of the Police Agents Club.