National Customs Directorate closes May with a surplus of 10.2%

Customs taxes collected by the National Directorate in May, amounting to 1.15 trillion guaraníes, represented a surplus of 10.2% compared to May of the previous year. Customs revenues in the month of May 2023 were 25.5% higher (₲ 234 billion more) compared to last April.

The collection for May this year is the best of all the months of May in the history of the National Customs Directorate (DNA). Customs taxes collected on imports from Brazil had a 22.2% share in May, Argentina 21.7%, China 13.5%, the US 12.7% and Chile 5.4%, representing a total of 115 millions of dollars. The interannual collection in fuels and petroleum derivatives increased 8.4%, vehicles 23.7%, information technology and telecommunications 35.6%, capital goods 21.4%, spare parts and auto parts 13.7%, textiles 70.8% , among the most important.

In relation to the Customs Administration of CDE-PIA, dependent on the DNA, it registered a surplus of 1.5% at the end of May of this year, compared to the same month of the previous year. The total collected in May 2023 was G. 127,886 million.