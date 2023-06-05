Home » National Customs Directorate closes May with a surplus of 10.2%
News

National Customs Directorate closes May with a surplus of 10.2%

by admin
National Customs Directorate closes May with a surplus of 10.2%
Comparison of customs collection on the Friendship Bridge, May 2022 vs. May 2023.

Customs taxes collected by the National Directorate in May, amounting to 1.15 trillion guaraníes, represented a surplus of 10.2% compared to May of the previous year. Customs revenues in the month of May 2023 were 25.5% higher (₲ 234 billion more) compared to last April.

The collection for May this year is the best of all the months of May in the history of the National Customs Directorate (DNA). Customs taxes collected on imports from Brazil had a 22.2% share in May, Argentina 21.7%, China 13.5%, the US 12.7% and Chile 5.4%, representing a total of 115 millions of dollars. The interannual collection in fuels and petroleum derivatives increased 8.4%, vehicles 23.7%, information technology and telecommunications 35.6%, capital goods 21.4%, spare parts and auto parts 13.7%, textiles 70.8% , among the most important.

In relation to the Customs Administration of CDE-PIA, dependent on the DNA, it registered a surplus of 1.5% at the end of May of this year, compared to the same month of the previous year. The total collected in May 2023 was G. 127,886 million.

See also  Fire in Milan, the condominiums: "The alarm did not sound"

You may also like

Multi-National Maritime Exercise Opens in Indonesia, U.S. and...

The club and Werner agree on a contract...

Eugenio Chicas opts for former ARENA candidate

Discover how to learn English effectively in the...

Economy: Dax decreases – Bundesbank announces further interest...

Unicef ​​names 13-year-old activist as first environmental defender...

Political parties and movements will be trained on...

German bonds give way

Firm cultural self-confidence, determined to build the modern...

MAG trains Chunchi students

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy