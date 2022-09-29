The National Day holiday is approaching, and the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic encourages the masses to celebrate the National Day holiday locally and reduce cross-city travel. In order to enjoy the autumn season safely and healthily, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds: This year’s National Day holiday, we must focus on the prevention and prevention of new coronary pneumonia, norovirus enteritis and food poisoning.

1 Prevention of new coronary pneumonia:

Avoid traveling to high-risk areas of the epidemic, avoid unnecessary cross-border travel, minimize cross-city travel, and reduce unnecessary gathering activities. Continue to cooperate with nucleic acid testing in accordance with local requirements, adhere to standardized wearing of masks, maintain social distance, practice personal hygiene, and maintain good ventilation. Continue to do a good job of self-health monitoring. When suspicious symptoms appear, you should seek medical treatment in time while taking measures to prevent infection of others.

2 Norovirus enteritis prevention:

Wash your hands frequently. Keep eating and drinking hygienic. Do not touch patients, vomit, excrement and their contaminated items without protection.

3 Food poisoning prevention:

Choose a restaurant or restaurant with formal and hygienic conditions. Do not eat foods of unknown origin. Do not collect or eat unknown wild fungi and wild plants.

4 Monkeypox:

When returning or coming to China with symptoms such as rash, if during quarantine and isolation, they should take the initiative to declare their health and report the relevant suspected exposure history; if they have finished the entry medical observation, they should take the initiative to seek medical treatment and inform the receiving doctor of their overseas travel history. and related suspected exposure history.

Characteristics of the associated risks and specific preventive measures

01 Novel coronavirus pneumonia

At present, the global new crown pneumonia epidemic is still at a relatively high level, and domestic local epidemics also occur from time to time. During the National Day holiday in 2022, my country will still face the risk of imported epidemics and local transmission.

The new coronary pneumonia virus is mainly transmitted by respiratory droplets and close contact, and is transmitted by aerosols in a relatively closed environment. Contact with virus-contaminated items can also cause infection. The main symptoms are fever, chills, dry cough, fatigue, myalgia, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, decreased or lost sense of smell and taste, conjunctivitis, diarrhea, etc.

Primary precautions

Encourage residents to celebrate the National Day holiday locally and reduce cross-city travel.

During the holidays, carry out nucleic acid testing in accordance with local requirements, adhere to standardized wearing of masks, maintain social distance, do good personal hygiene, and keep the environment well ventilated.

Before traveling, learn about the COVID-19 epidemic prevention policies and measures of the destination in advance, and prepare personal protective equipment such as masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes. Policies and measures for the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in various parts of my country can be inquired in real time in the column of the State Council website (http://www.gov.cn/zhuanti/2021yqfkgdzc/index.htm), the mobile application “State Council Client” or the WeChat applet.

During travel, passengers must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours to travel by plane, high-speed rail, train, inter-provincial long-distance passenger bus, inter-provincial passenger ship and other means of transportation. Good hand hygiene. If symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, decreased or lost sense of smell and taste occur during the trip, you should immediately go to the nearest medical institution and cancel or suspend the trip under the condition of taking measures to prevent infecting others.

When returning from travel, pay attention to self-health monitoring. If you have symptoms such as fever and respiratory tract, seek medical attention in time and report your travel history.

02 Norovirus enteritis

Norovirus enteritis can occur throughout the year, with a high incidence in winter and spring in my country. Norovirus enteritis is easy to cause many people to get sick in a short period of time in crowded places such as schools, kindergartens, hospitals and so on. Epidemic outbreaks often occur in tour groups, cruise ships, and holiday centers. In recent years, my country has reported several outbreaks of domestic and foreign tour groups.

People are usually infected by eating or drinking food or water contaminated with norovirus, putting a finger in the mouth after touching an object or surface contaminated with the virus, touching someone with the virus, such as caring for a sick person, sharing food or sharing tableware. Contaminated shellfish and fruits and vegetables can also cause infection.

Norovirus enteritis is mainly mild. The most common clinical symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea, followed by nausea, abdominal pain, headache, fever, chills and muscle aches. Most patients recover after 2-3 days of symptoms. A small number of cases will develop into severe disease or even death. The high-risk groups of severe disease or death are the elderly and young children.

Primary precautions

Pay attention to washing hands frequently, especially before meals and after defecation and before processing food; do not drink raw water; do not eat undercooked food and unpasteurized milk, oysters and other shellfish should be eaten after deep processing; fruit and Vegetables should be washed carefully before eating, and unclean fruits and vegetables should not be eaten. Do not touch patients, patient vomit, excrement and its contaminated items, and the environment. Patients with norovirus enteritis should be isolated from the illness period to 3 days after recovery. Mild patients can be isolated at home or at the outbreak institution, and severe patients need to be sent to medical institutions for isolation and treatment. The environment or surface contaminated by the patient’s vomit or excrement should be cleaned and disinfected by trained personnel with chlorine-containing disinfectant or other effective disinfectant, and the contaminated clothing or bed sheets should be taken off and cleaned immediately. Masks and rubber or disposable gloves should be worn, and hands should be carefully cleaned and disinfected after washing.

03 Food Poisoning

May-October is the high incidence month of food poisoning in my country. More opportunities to eat together and eat out during holidays, and the risk of food poisoning increases accordingly. Food poisoning caused by microorganisms is the most common, and other poisonings such as wild fungi and wild plants also occur from time to time. Wild fungus poisoning can cause functional or organic damage to the human body, even life-threatening.

Food poisoning usually occurs acutely within a short period of time after eating, with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea; more than abdominal pain, persistent or paroxysmal cramps in the mid-abdomen are more common, and the vomit is mostly food eaten; often vomiting and then diarrhea .

Primary precautions

Pay attention to food safety. When dining out, pay attention to choosing a restaurant or restaurant with formal and sanitary conditions. Do not eat food of unknown origin, and do not collect or eat unknown wild mushrooms and wild plants. Do not eat undercooked food, unpasteurized milk. Do not eat unclean fruits and vegetables. Choose fresh and safe food raw materials, and pay attention to the separation of raw and cooked food when processing.

04 Monkeypox

Monkeypox is an animal-borne disease caused by monkeypox virus infection, which is mainly distributed in the tropical rain forests of Central and West Africa by 2022. Since May 2022, monkeypox cases have been reported in countries and regions other than Africa, mainly in Europe and the United States. At present, monkeypox epidemics have occurred in many neighboring countries (Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, India, etc.), and Taiwan Province, Hong Kong SAR, and Chongqing City have also reported imported cases of monkeypox.

The incubation period of monkeypox is 5-21 days, mostly 6-13 days, and the clinical manifestations are mainly rash, fever, and lymphadenopathy. For children, pregnant women or those with weakened immune systems, the risk of severe illness and even death is greater.

Monkeypox is mainly infected through contact with respiratory secretions, lesion exudates, blood, and other body fluids of infected animals, or by bites and scratches by infected animals. Human-to-human transmission is mainly through close contact, and contact with contaminated items may also be infected. It can also be transmitted through droplets during long-term close contact, or transmitted from pregnant women to fetuses through the placenta. Most of the population in my country (especially those born after 1981) has no history of smallpox vaccination, lacks immune protection against orthopox virus (including monkeypox virus) infection, and is generally susceptible to monkeypox virus.

Primary precautions

Avoid close skin contact with people who have a monkeypox-like rash. Avoid touching items that have been used by monkeypox patients. Wash your hands frequently. When returning or coming to China with symptoms such as rashes, such as during quarantine and isolation, they should take the initiative to declare their health and report the relevant suspected exposure history; if they have finished the medical observation of entry, they should seek medical treatment in a timely manner and inform the receiving doctor of their overseas travel history. and related suspected exposure history.

(Contributed by: Health Emergency Center of China CDC)