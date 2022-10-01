National Day holiday epidemic prevention and control will not relax

All media reporter Xu Xiangbing trainee reporter Sun Yiran

The current domestic epidemic situation is still severe and complicated. Especially during the National Day holiday, the flow of people visiting relatives, tourism, etc. has increased, which has virtually increased the risk of epidemic transmission. The Office of the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reminds that during the National Day holiday, everyone must be a “health manager” for themselves and their families, and do not bring infection risks to their families, friends and colleagues due to personal carelessness. It is everyone’s responsibility to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. Sincerely hope that you will actively participate and do:

1. No movement during local festivals. In order to reduce the risk of infection during travel, we encourage citizens and friends to celebrate the festival on the spot during the National Day, travel in the suburbs of the city, and travel for leisure in the city, and minimize the trips out of the city and across provinces. If you really need to travel due to special circumstances, you should make a travel report, arrange the travel route reasonably, and do not go to the city where the medium and high risk areas are located. At the same time, it is necessary to actively persuade relatives and friends who work, do business, live and study in other places not to return to Bian unless it is necessary in the near future, and send friendship and blessings by phone and WeChat, telling them that celebrating the festival locally is to contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic in their hometown. support. For those who really need to return to Bian, they must report in advance, hold a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, and there is no abnormality in the “double code”.

2. Epidemic prevention requirements must be followed. The general public should conscientiously perform their personal epidemic prevention and control responsibilities, and take the initiative to participate in the 48-hour normalized nucleic acid testing in accordance with the requirements of normalized epidemic prevention and control. When entering public places and taking public transportation, pay attention to wearing masks, maintain social distance, and actively cooperate with taking body temperature and scanning the site code.

3. Maintain personal protection frequently. The general public should enhance their awareness of self-protection, insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, and ventilate frequently; advocate a divided meal system and use public chopsticks when eating. If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, chest tightness, fatigue, diarrhea, etc., go to a medical institution with a fever clinic immediately, avoid taking public transportation on the way, and take the initiative to inform the travel history and contact history. If you find that you have an intersection with the trajectory of the infected person, or receive a text message reminding you of epidemic prevention and control, you should report it to your community (village) or unit as soon as possible, and cooperate with the implementation of relevant epidemic prevention and control measures.

Fourth, change the customs and practice together. Jointly advocate changing customs, breaking old rules and bad habits, advocating “new weddings and simple funerals”, it is strictly forbidden to do big things, and must report to the local area in advance, and implement relevant epidemic prevention and control such as scanning the site code, measuring body temperature, wearing a mask, etc. measure. Try not to organize or participate in gatherings and dinners, reduce visits to relatives and friends, and reduce the risk of transmission. If it is really necessary to hold a private family gathering and dinner, please control the number of people, avoid gatherings, and avoid crowded places unless necessary.