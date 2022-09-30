Where to go on National Day finally has the answer! From October 1st to 7th, Wulong Scenic Spot’s “Back Waves Come to the National Tide Without Borders” National Day exclusive event was launched, traditional folk performances, ancient color trick performances, Hanfu flash, national style Dance, national tide check-in, etc., every day for seven consecutive days is not the same, let you travel to Wulong on National Day, the tide is fun, the tide is good-looking, the tide has drama, and the tide has style!





Trendy fun, Chinese trendy costumes travel “in time”

During the National Day, the “national tide culture” came strongly. During the day, Wulong Scenic Spot will create national style check-in points in Fairy Mountain and Tiansheng Sanqiao Scenic Area, fans, oil-paper umbrellas, national fashion headwear and other national fashion items, and set up various shooting scenes of national style and ancient charm. Visitors can experience the national tide culture up close, and use various props to take different national tide photos.





In the evening, tourists can go to the Fairy Mountain Guiyuan Town, visit the ancient temple fair, experience homemade sugar paintings, participate in games such as throwing pots and hoops; go to the Cliff Terrace Music Bar to listen to songs, blow the wind, and feel the coolness of the autumn night; go to groceries Barbecue in a shop, order a few skewers and add beer, and three or five friends can drink all night;





Trendy and good-looking Hanfu show “be responsible for appearance”

The graceful Hanfu is not only the carrier of the beauty of China, but also the symbol of Chinese civilization. During the National Day, starting at 2 pm every day, Wulong Scenic Spot will hold an ingenious national style dance performance on the Fairy Mountain prairie. The graceful ladies and sisters will dance to the sound of the guzheng, bringing tourists a beautiful dance. “Beauty’s Song”, “Erhu Skewer”, “Book Slip Dance” and other programs are wonderful.





In addition, every day at 9:00 am and 4:00 pm, Hanfu pop-up activities will be held in Tiansheng Sanqiao and Fairy Mountain Scenic Spots, respectively. Visitors can interact with the ladies and sisters to take photos, and they can also participate in the “Forwarding and Accumulating Like Activities”. , Tourists in Tiansheng Sanqiao Scenic Spot take photos of the clearly marked “Wulong, Fairy Mountain, and Tiansheng Sanqiao” scenic spots and forward them to the circle of friends and collect 38 likes to receive free tickets for Baima Mountain Scenic Spot (total 800).





Chao Youxi plays ancient color tricks to play “Chinese accent”

“The West has magic, and the East has tricks.” In traditional Chinese culture, ancient color tricks are our unique “magic”. Combining magic with traditional culture skillfully, ancient color tricks are truly “connected with mouth color”, which is very charming and has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.





Every day at 2 pm during the National Day, Wulong Scenic Spot will invite ancient color jugglers to bring tourists a unique magic show in Fairy Mountain Scenic Spot. The superb performance will invite tourists to witness one “miracle moment” after another!





Chaoyou Fan Fendai’s concert “Don’t Let It Be Popular”

The Internet celebrity Fendai flower sea, coupled with the wonderful concert, is simply a “perfect match”! During the National Day, the Lanba Scenic Spot will hold the first Fendai Country Music Festival. There are two performances in the morning and afternoon each day, facing the romantic flower sea, quietly listening to the beautiful music brought by the violin, cello, saxophone, etc. The breeze blows, setting off layers of pink waves, the warm pink flower sea is beautiful!

In addition, Wulong Houping Tianchi Miao Village, Datian Wetland House, Naxi Yuanxiang and other rural tourist attractions ushered in a bumper harvest season, and activities such as handmade glutinous rice flour making, glutinous rice cakes, farming experience, bonfire party and other activities will also be staged wonderfully!

Recommended attractions and ticket prices

Fairy Mountain 50 yuan/person, Tiansheng Third Bridge 125 yuan/person (including transfer fee and elevator fee), Longshuixia ground seam 105 yuan/person (including transfer fee and elevator fee), Furong Cave 150 yuan/person ( Including cableway fee), Baima Mountain 60 yuan/person, Tiankeng Village 90 yuan/person, Laanba Resort 100 yuan/piece, “Impression Wulong” ordinary seat 238 yuan/piece.





tourist traffic routes

At present, the transportation to Wulong from all over the country has been very convenient, whether it is plane, self-driving, train or car, you can quickly reach Wulong. Airplane: Chengdu, Shanghai, Xi’an, Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou and other cities – Chongqing Fairy Mountain Airport; Self-driving: Chongqing – Yuxiang Expressway – Wulong Station or Wulong West Station; Train: Chongqing North Station – Wulong Train Station; long-distance bus: Chongqing four kilometers bus station or Chongqing Airport – Wulong bus station.





Must-eat food and hotel accommodation

There are many delicacies in Wulong, such as bowls of mutton, dried bean curd with horns, roasted whole lamb in the mountains, spring water tofu rice, and jiangkou fish, each of which is very unique. Wulong’s tourism development has been very mature, and the hotel facilities are also quite complete. Wulong hotels are mainly concentrated in the urban area, Fairy Mountain National Tourist Resort, Fairy Mountain and Baima Mountain Scenic Area, such as Baima Mountain Tianchiwu Hotel, Huabang Hotel, Holiday Hotel, etc. There are various grades, and tourists can choose according to their own needs. Reservation required.

National Day tide play to see Wulong, pack your bags and prepare to go!



