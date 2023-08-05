National Defense Office and Ministry of Emergency Management Join Forces for Flood Control and Disaster Relief in Key Areas

National Defense Office and Ministry of Emergency Management Deploy Flood Control and Disaster Relief Work in Key Areas

August 5th – The National Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department held a special video conference to discuss flood prevention and typhoon preparedness. The conference included representatives from the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Ministry of Natural Resources. During the conference, they analyzed the current storm and flood situation in North China and Northeast China, as well as the development trend of this year’s No. 6 typhoon, named “Kanu.” The conference also connected with provincial defense offices in Tianjin, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Hebei to coordinate and deploy flood control and disaster relief efforts in key areas.

The conference emphasized the need to recognize the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” in flood control. At present, there is still considerable uncertainty regarding typhoon storms and floods. Participants were urged to have a clear understanding of the severity of the flood control situation and to fight the tough battle of flood control and disaster relief this year. The focus was on organizing emergency rescue and providing relief to trapped and missing individuals. Efforts were also made to reestablish communication in disconnected villages and repair damaged infrastructure such as roads and electricity. Additionally, closely monitoring rainfall and water levels and scientifically managing flood control projects were considered essential.

Currently, the National Defense Headquarters has maintained a second-level emergency response to flood control in Tianjin and Hebei, and a third-level emergency response in Beijing, Jilin, and Heilongjiang. The National Defense Commission and the National Disaster Reduction Commission have dispatched 10 flood control and disaster relief working groups to assist and guide the local efforts in Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and other affected areas.

Moreover, the Ministry of Emergency Management has deployed national fire rescue teams and professional rescue teams to the hardest-hit regions to provide full support for local emergency and disaster relief work. In response to the disaster situation in Zhuozhou, Hebei, the Shandong Fire Rescue Corps has been sent to assist in the efforts across regions. As of 16:00 on August 5th, a total of 67 flood fighting and rescue missions have been carried out, with 1,098 individuals rescued and evacuated, and 317,000 cubic meters of drainage discharged.

The National Defense Office and the Ministry of Emergency Management are closely cooperating with various agencies and local authorities to ensure effective flood control and disaster relief measures in the key areas. With the unpredictable nature of the current situation, continuous monitoring and swift actions remain crucial in mitigating the impact and protecting the lives and properties of the affected communities.

