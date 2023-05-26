Home » National Development and Reform Commission: New batches of water-saving and ecological irrigation areas will be given priority to build large-scale irrigation areas into high-standard farmland
National Development and Reform Commission: New batches of water-saving and ecological irrigation areas will be given priority to build large-scale irrigation areas into high-standard farmland

Securities Times e company news, Wu Xiao, director of the Rural Economics Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at the press conference that a number of modern irrigation areas will be built. Focusing on grain production functional areas, important agricultural product production protection areas, and characteristic agricultural product advantage areas, combined with national backbone network water source projects and water transmission and distribution projects, build a number of water-saving and ecological irrigation areas, and simultaneously carry out key irrigation and drainage projects and field projects. For the construction of supporting projects, priority will be given to building large-scale irrigation areas into high-standard farmland, so that more farmland will be transformed from “hoping for the harvest” to guaranteed harvest in drought and flood, stable and high yield. At the same time, we will continue to deepen the comprehensive reform of agricultural water prices, strengthen the standardized and modern management of irrigation areas, improve the management and service capabilities of irrigation and drainage projects, and promote the long-term and stable benefits of irrigation projects.

