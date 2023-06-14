National Development and Reform Commission: Regulate administrative law enforcement involving enterprises to eliminate “one size fits all” and “sports-style” law enforcement–Economy·Technology–People.cn

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 14 (Reporter Shen Jiaping) “The rule of law is the best business environment.” On June 14, Yuan Da, deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a regular policy briefing of the State Council that it is necessary to regulate the The administrative law enforcement of enterprises is strictly prohibited without statutory procedures to require the general suspension of production and business operations, and put an end to “one size fits all” and “sports-style” law enforcement.

Yuan Da introduced that in recent years, the institutional system of China‘s business environment has been continuously improved. Laws and regulations such as the “Foreign Investment Law” and its implementation regulations, and “Regulations on Optimizing the Business Environment” have been promulgated one after another. All regions and departments have accelerated the promotion of business optimization. Environment, formulate and implement a number of local laws and regulations, departmental rules, through innovative systems and mechanisms, strengthen coordination and linkage, and improve the rule of law to continuously improve the level of rule of law in China‘s business environment, and create a stable, fair and transparent investment for various business entities , predictable good environment.

Yuan Da pointed out that in the next step, we will adhere to the problem orientation, further break through the blocking points, and improve the level of rule of law in the business environment. Focus on three aspects.

The first is to improve the legal system of the business environment. Accelerate the completion of the revision and abolition of regulatory policy documents that are inconsistent with the requirements of the “Regulations on Optimizing the Business Environment”, and continue to improve the “1+N+X” regulatory policy system for optimizing the business environment. “1” here refers to the national “Regulations on Optimizing the Business Environment”, “N” refers to the individual regulations and policies in related fields formulated by various departments, and “X” refers to the supporting regulations and policies issued by various regions. While consolidating the existing reform achievements, the effective and long-term practices will be gradually upgraded to institutional norms. Continuously improve the policy formulation and implementation mechanism, strictly implement the requirements of evaluation and argumentation, public solicitation of opinions, and legality review when formulating enterprise-related policies, and fully listen to the opinions of relevant enterprises before the introduction of major enterprise-related policies.

The second is to standardize the administrative law enforcement involving enterprises. Deepen and promote comprehensive regulatory reforms, improve the benchmark system for administrative discretion, and prevent “arbitrary law enforcement, different penalties for similar cases, and excessive penalties.” According to the credit status of enterprises, take differentiated regulatory measures. It is strictly forbidden to request a general suspension of production and business without legal procedures, and to put an end to “one size fits all” and “sports-style” law enforcement. Comprehensively implement cross-departmental joint “double random, one open” supervision, further expand the scope and frequency of multi-department joint supervision, improve supervision methods, promote the sharing and mutual recognition of supervision information, and avoid multiple law enforcement and repeated inspections.

The third is to strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of business entities. Promote the improvement of a modern property rights system with clear ownership, clear rights and responsibilities, strict protection, and smooth circulation, strictly implement judicial policies for property rights protection, and clarify and unify judicial standards. Comprehensively promote the rapid settlement system for intellectual property disputes. Strengthen the publicity and interpretation of policies that benefit enterprises, and improve the awareness and sense of acquisition of laws and policies related to enterprises. Use big data and other means to realize the precise push of preferential policies for enterprises, and promote the rapid realization of preferential policies for enterprises and enjoy all the benefits they deserve.

(Editors in charge: Shen Jiaping, Gao Lei)

